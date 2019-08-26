“This year has been a busy year,” said Doug Smithson, chief appraiser with the Cooke County Appraisal District.
Smithson was present during the Tuesday, Aug. 20, Gainesville City Council meeting to discuss the CCAD’s budget recently approved by its board of directors. The 2019-2020 budget was an action item on the council’s meeting agenda.
The proposed 2019-2020 budget for appraisals is $1,475,547 and the proposed budget for collections is $392,266 for a combined total of $1,867,813, according to a copy of the city’s resolution to approve the budget which was provided to council members before their vote.
The city is to receive $146,462.94 for appraisals and $40,524.85 for collections, the resolution states.
Smithson said the district has not overspent its line items for the past several years. He said the district just had an audit and $82,000 from the 2018 budget is being credited back to taxing entities, such as the city of Gainesville.
Schlumberger Technology Corp., an oil field service company, affected several entities, primarily Lindsay Independent School District, he said.
According to a handout from Smithson, the 2018-2019 taxable value for Lindsay ISD is down $134,690,667 to land at $344,856,084.
Last year, Schlumberger property was evaluated at $194 million and was taxed on $97 million of that value, Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley previously told the Register.
“That was one of the big hits this year of Gainesville city and also Lindsay school district in their valuations,” Smithson said.
Council members agreed to approve the CCAD’s proposed budget for the new fiscal year via a 5-0 vote. Council members Keith Clegg and Carolyn Hendricks were absent.
Smithson also said the CCAD received around 1,100 more property value protests this year compared to last. In 2018, there were about 3,100 protests, he said. This year, there were about 4,200.
“So a significant increase of the number of protests and evaluations,” Smithson said.
Smithson said even though his staff was short-handed during protest time, they were able to get the job done.
“We’re here to try to help the property owners as best we can,” Smithson said. “The biggest challenge has always been from my part of it is trying to educate and help the property owners, if possible. And try to get it right. If we get it wrong, let’s fix it.”
