Gainesville City Council unanimously approved the city’s more than $40 million budget this week.
The 2020-2021 fiscal year budget is to begin with a balance of $48,550,362, with revenues expected to be $40,755,001 and expenditures at $42,762,993, according to a copy of the proposed budget. The vote, which took place Tuesday, Sept. 15, passed 6-0. Mayor Pro Tem Tommy Moore was absent.
A public hearing took place before the vote. No one spoke for or against the proposed budget.
Information from the city indicates there were no changes to the proposed budget. The city’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Last year, city officials budgeted a beginning balance of $43.1 million, with revenues expected to be $37.3 million and expenditures budgeted at $39.7 million for 2019-2020, including expenses from assigned project funds, according to an archived Register report.
The city council also voted to ratify that the city’s adopted budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by $116,592 or 1.52%. The property tax revenue to be added to the tax roll this year is $134,667, information provided to council members shows.
City Manager Barry Sullivan explained that even though council members had to vote on a property tax increase, the tax rate they were to vote on Tuesday evening was going to bring in less money total than it did last year.
“There was some additional money in our maintenance and operation,” Sullivan said. “Over 100% of that increase this last year was brought in from new property that had been built.”
He said members of the city council started planning early for the economic downfall and began looking at what they could do to reduce the current budget. One of those things, Sullivan said, was cutting back on five employees with the Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department.
“Parks is short because of attrition and not bringing on the temporary summer seasonal employees,” Sullivan said in a follow-up interview with the Register.
He said similar cuts were made with public works, community development, Fairview Cemetery and Frank Buck Zoo.
Sullivan said employees did not get raises this year but they also haven’t been laid off or furloughed, either.
He also said council refinanced some debt which saved more than $42,000 in the interest and sinking fund.
“This council has done one heck of a job with taking the bull by the horns in this current economy and this current situation,” Sullivan said. “They have been leaders from the very beginning.”
In addition on Tuesday, council members unanimously approved the city’s 2020-2021 tax rate of $0.6875 per $100 assessed property valuation.
The agreed upon tax rate is the no-new-revenue rate which was previously known as the effective rate — the tax rate needed to bring in the same tax revenue as the previous year.
The tax rate is broken up into two rates.
The maintenance and operations tax rate is $0.4952, which is below the no-new-revenue M&O tax rate of $0.6035, according to a previous Register report.
The interest and sinking rate is $0.1923.
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the city’s debt obligations.
The city’s total debt obligation is $37,595,000.
The approved rate is a penny less than the current rate of 70 cents per $100 assessed property valuation approved by council last year.
