Gainesville City Council members on Tuesday, Sept. 17, approved the city’s 2019-2020 budget and tax rate by unanimous votes.
City officials budgeted a beginning balance of $43.1 million, with revenues expected to be $37.3 million and expenditures budgeted at $39.7 million, including expenses from assigned project funds.
The difference between the revenues and expenditures is because of projects paid for out of two funds that the city has built up for specific purposes over the previous few years, City Manager Barry Sullivan said.
“These two assigned funds have been created so the city can use cash for large projects instead of borrowing money,” he explained.
About $1.4 million will be coming out of the assigned projects fund, mostly for street projects, he said. Another $1.1 million will come from the hospital demolition fund in order to demolish the old Gainesville hospital building. Both funds have no revenues other than interest.
“The budget is a balanced budget, which meets all legal requirements and accepted administrative practices,” Sullivan said. He noted that by building up a fund over several years and using that cash instead of bonds to pay for larger projects, the city can avoid paying bond interest and financing fees, “therefore, being efficient stewards of the public’s funds.”
Revenues for next year come mainly from the city’s 2019-2020 property tax rate of 70 cents per $100 of assessed property value, approved at Tuesday’s meeting. That’s a penny more than the effective rate of 69 cents.
The effective rate is the tax rate needed to bring in the same tax revenue as the previous year.
Next year’s tax rate includes 48 cents for the general fund and 22 cents for the interest and sinking fund, used to pay off bond debt.
While the 2019-2020 property tax rate is less than the 72 cents per $100 assessed value levied in 2018-2019, it’s projected to bring in more revenues due to rising property values. Officials expect to raise $110,394 in additional property tax revenue compared to the 2018-2019 budget, an increase of 1.5%, according to a public notice from the city.
New property added to the tax rolls will bring in $168,753, the notice shows.
The second major revenue source is the city’s 1.25% sales tax, which is expected to bring in about $5.5 million, the budget summary states — an increase of about $200,000 compared to the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
All council members were present for the votes. The city’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
