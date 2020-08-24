Possible redistricting is on the minds of local officials.
Last week, members of the Gainesville City Council met at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St., and agreed to pass a resolution hiring Allison, Bass & Magee LLP for $7,500 to review the city’s U.S. Census data and determine if the city is required to redraw its ward map.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said the city is required to look at the U.S. Census every 10 years to determine if the city’s wards meet the legal requirements. The city is broken up into six wards.
If any ward’s population is more than 10% bigger or smaller than another ward, redistricting would be required.
During the 2010 census, Sullivan said officials looked at the wards internally since there wasn’t much growth to change the dynamics of the city.
“This time, we have several new subdivisions, we have several buildings that have been torn down, some of them replaced, some of them not,” Sullivan said.
The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to release the new population data sometime early next year.
Sullivan said he doesn’t know if the recent growth is enough to change the wards or not, but the Austin-based law firm selected specializes in redistricting.
The firm has worked with the county on the past “two or three” censuses and is working with them again on this one, Sullivan said.
“They[the Austin law firm] understand all the legalities behind this and how to work with the Department of Justice and get everything through and make sure it’s legal,” Sullivan said.
If the city is required to redraw its ward map, Allison, Bass & Magee will charge an additional $7,500 to complete the work for a total fixed rate of $15,500, according to information provided to council members before the vote. The funds are budgeted in the fiscal year 2021 general fund.
In 2010, the U.S. Census Bureau had Gainesville at a population of 16,002. According to the latest population estimate by the census released July 1, 2019, Gainesville’s population was 16,886.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.