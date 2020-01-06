Now is the time to start pondering if you are up to serving as a Gainesville City Council member.
Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, hopefuls can apply for a place on the May ballot at the Municipal Building, 200 South Rusk St. Candidate applications can be picked up and dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through the filing deadline of Friday, Feb. 14, a notice from the city indicates.
Wards 3, 5 and 6 are up for election this year, according to city secretary Diana Alcala. Those spots are currently held by Keith Clegg, Tommy Moore and Mary Jo Dollar, respectively.
Clegg was appointed to city council in 2012 and elected in 2013, according to the city’s website. He has since been reelected in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Moore was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2018.
Dollar was appointed in 2013 and elected in 2014. She was reelected in 2016 and again in 2018, the city website states.
Hopefuls must be 18 or older, a United States citizen, a registered voter, a resident of the state of Texas for one year and a resident of Gainesville for six months. Applicants cannot be a convicted felon.
Candidates can’t hold any other office or employment under the city government, according to the city’s code of ordinances.
Residency within the ward is required, according to city officials. A ward map can be found on the Register’s website at www.gainesvilleregister.com.
The mayor and six council members formulate the operating policy of the city, and the city manager serves as the chief administrative officer, according to the city’s website.
According to previous reports in the Register, there hasn’t been a contested council race since 2009.
Council seats are two-year terms and are unpaid positions. They meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the Municipal Building.
The uniform election date for area schools and cities is May 2. Early voting starts Monday, April 20.
