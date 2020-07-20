Gainesville City Council members are set to hold a public hearing about the city’s 2019 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report and hear a presentation on it at the council’s meeting Tuesday, July 21.
The meeting agenda shows council members will also consider a nomination to the Texas Municipal League Multistate Intergovernmental Employee Benefits Pool Board of Trustees ad appointments to the city’s housing authority board.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.