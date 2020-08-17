Gainesville City Council members are set to hold two public hearings at the council’s meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18.
One hearing will be about rezoning a half-acre lot at 1305 E. California St. from Single-Family Two District (SF-2) zoning to Restricted Commercial District (C-1) zoning as requested by Krahl Real Estate LLC.
Council members had previously denied a rezone request for the property when the firm asked to have it changed to General Commercial District (C-2) zoning. General commercial zoning permits more uses than restricted commercial zoning, which the firm is now pursuing.
Damian Krahl with Schumacher & Krahl PC previously said the firm hoped to relocate its business to the California Street location. Currently, the accounting office is at 1105 Olive St.
After that hearing, council members are set to consider the first reading of an ordinance approving the rezone.
The second hearing on Tuesday’s agenda will be about creating a planned development area on five acres between Broadway, Denison and Scott streets and rezoning the area from SF-2 zoning to a base of C-2 zoning. Following the hearing, the council will consider the first reading of an ordinance creating the planned development area and approving the rezone.
The meeting agenda shows council members will also consider election matters and a contract for redistricting projects. In addition, they’re slated to hear a report from Public Works Director Ron Sellman on street and utility maintenance and the Gainesville Municipal Airport.
Council will go into closed session to discuss real estate and consult with an attorney, too.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
