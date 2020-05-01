Gainesville City Council will consider adopting provisions of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order instituting phase one of a plan to reopen the Texas economy at its regular meeting Tuesday, May 5.
The meeting will be the first to take place in person since March 17. Meetings since then have been by teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager Barry Sullivan and Fire Chief Wayne Twiner will also present an update on the city’s response to the pandemic at the 6:30 p.m. meeting.
Judge Janelle Haverkamp of the 235th District Court will administer the oath of office to Gainesville Municipal Judge Chris Cypert, Ward 5 Councilman Tommy Moore and Ward 6 Councilwoman Mary Jo Dollar, too. Council members will then choose a mayor pro tem.
The meeting is to be in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.