City council members will consider giving the green light for a $430,000 contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates LLC at this week’s Gainesville City Council meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Agreements are being considered for the firm to work with the city on its water master plan, wastewater master plan, an updated Street and Utility Maintenance Program plan, an impact fee study and a thoroughfare/sidewalk plan, according to an agenda notice posted to the city’s website.
The council is also expected to hear a report from Gainesville Fire-Rescue Chief Wayne Twiner on Fire Station No. 3, the agenda notice shows.
The meeting will be in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
A council workshop is also scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers for discussion on the Street and Utility Maintenance Program.
