Gainesville city council members are set to consider approval of the Stanford House budget for fiscal year 2020 at the council’s meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The council will also consider appointing Diana Alcala as the new city secretary, according to an agenda notice.
A public hearing is scheduled regarding an amendment to the city’s subdivision ordinance in order to bring it into compliance with House Bill 3167, which went into effect Sept. 1. After the hearing, the council is set to have a first reading on the amendment ordinance.
The council meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
