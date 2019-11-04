City council members are slated to address repairs to the driveway at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Center during the council’s meeting Tuesday, Nov. 5, an agenda notice shows.
Gainesville City Council will consider a resolution during its meeting Tuesday awarding a bid for the driveway repair, the agenda indicated. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.
Among other matters, council members will also consider city approval of the 2020 budget set by the Stanford House board of directors; authorization of a semi-truck purchase for the city’s solid waste division; and appointment of a new Ward 2 council member to fill departing council member Steve Gordon’s seat until the May 2, 2020, city election.
Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
Council members will also gather to approve the annual budget at a Stanford House board meeting at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers, an agenda notice for that meeting shows. The city council serves as the board of directors for the nonprofit senior activity center.
