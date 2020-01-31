Gainesville City Council members are set to consider hiring a new executive director for the Gainesville Economic Development Corp., an agenda notice for next week’s meeting shows.
The agenda for the Tuesday, Feb. 4, meeting includes consideration of a resolution approving the GEDC’s hiring of Audrey Schroyer as its executive director. Other agenda items include a lease agreement for hangar development at Gainesville Municipal Airport and conditional approval of the Big Ellum Estates preliminary plat near the intersection of West U.S. 82 and Columbine Drive.
Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips is also expected to present an annual report on racial profiling.
Council will go into closed session to discuss real estate and consult with an attorney, too.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
