Gainesville City Council will consider buying three more police patrol vehicles at its regular meeting Tuesday, March 17.
Other items to be considered at the 6:30 p.m. meeting include declaring an unopposed candidacy for the May 2 special election and other matters related to the election. The council will also consider a resolution related to implementing Texas Transportation Code Chapter 706, “Denial of Renewal of License for Failure to Appear.”
Council will go into closed session to discuss real estate and consult with an attorney, too.
The meeting is to be in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.