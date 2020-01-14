Selling animals in parking lots could soon be a thing of the past.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Gainesville City Council members are expected to have a second hearing on amending the city’s animal control ordinance, according to City Manager Barry Sullivan.
The ordinance would prohibit the sale of animals in public places, which would make it against city code to sell animals at parks or in parking lots.
Sullivan said the ordinance would not prohibit nonprofits such as Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter from hosting outdoor adoption days. It would also not stop animals from being sold inside a business, inside a home or in a sale barn, he said.
Sullivan suggested putting a stipulation in the ordinance for sale barns to make it clear that it’s OK to conduct business there since some of the business takes place outside. That would include any activity at the Cooke County Fairgrounds, he said.
“It doesn’t cover giving away puppies,” Sullivan said. “You can still do that.”
Council members held the first hearing of the ordinance Jan. 7.
After the Jan. 7 council meeting, Sullivan told the Register that complaints of dogs and cats being sold in parking lots was not what prompted the item to be placed on the council’s agenda.
“But we’ve had complaints in the past about it,” he said.
He said Ward 2 City Councilman Brandon Eberhart brought the item to his attention after reading about a similar ordinance being passed in the Sherman Herald Democrat.
According to information provided to council members, the ordinance is “mainly to stop people from selling dogs and cats in parking lots and right-of-ways.”
“We do think this might help get more animals adopted out of Noah’s Ark,” Sullivan said.
