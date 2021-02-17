breaking City emergency spokeswoman: Water supply still potable Megan Gray-Hatfield Feb 17, 2021 14 hrs ago Gainesville's emergency management spokeswoman said just after noon Wednesday, Feb. 17, that the city's water supply was still potable. No boil water notice has been issued for the city of Gainesville, spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger said. Tags Tamara Grimes-sieger Spokeswoman Gainesville Water Supply City Boil Notice Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries ROBINSON, Marilyn Oct 7, 1949 - Jan 21, 2021 MULLER, Jimmie MULLER, Jimmie BRASWELL, JR., James undefined, 1949 - undefined, 2021 KRAFT, Lisa Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRolling blackouts possible Sunday overnight into MondayOncor encourages energy conservation as ERCOT mandates rolling blackoutsOncor notice: Outage length 'significantly extended;' outages don't need to be reportedWhat you need to know for Wednesday, Feb. 17With updates: What you need to know for Tuesday, Feb. 16Oncor: Outages could last hoursThousands in Cooke Co. without powerBREAKING: NWS issues warning of 'historic winter storm' this weekendCallisburg water customers told to prep for long-term outageERCOT: Texas utilities still have to shed power for about 2.8 million households Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
