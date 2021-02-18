The city of Gainesville's emergency management team is asking residents and business owners to call the city water department if they see water leaking from a home or business in town.
The water department number during business hours is 940-668-4540. The after-hours number for after 5 p.m. and on weekends is 940-668-7777.
Officials are also asking that dripping faucets be turned off until 5:30 p.m. today to conserve water while higher temperatures mean pipes are not in danger of freezing. The city suggested dripping faucets overnight, then turning them back off again in the morning once the outdoor temperature reaches at least 28 degrees.
Officials stated in a press release that stopping leaks and conserving water is key to restoring pressure in the city water supply. It was still at 43 PSI with 40% of the city's storage capacity in the storage tanks as of just after 3:30 p.m.
"The City of Gainesville’s water supply typically pumps 2.3 million gallons of water per day. Yesterday (02-17-21), the system pumped almost 5 million gallons of water due to water loss from breaks and dripping faucets," according to the city's press release.
"Our limits to gain water in the towers is due to breaking pipes and dripping faucets resulting in substantial water loss. Water leaking from homes or businesses need to be reported immediately as some owners have not been home or to their businesses in several days."
