The city of Gainesville posted the following notice to its Facebook page late Friday morning, Jan. 8:
*UPDATE ON BOIL WATER NOTICE*
Boil Water Notice Rescinded (City of Gainesville, Texas PWN 049001)
January 8, 2020
On January 6, 2020 the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Gainesville, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions, which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from the City of Gainesville water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The City of Gainesville has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the City of Gainesville used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of January 8, 2020.
If you have any questions concerning this matter, please contact the Public Works Department at 940-668-4540.
