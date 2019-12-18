Gainesville City Council members agreed this week to give City Manager Barry Sullivan a 12.5% pay raise.
Sullivan’s annual performance review was discussed among city council Tuesday, Dec. 17, during closed session.
After about 25 minutes of discussion, council reconvened into open session and voted 7-0 to approve a base salary of $180,000 for Sullivan.
“Barry got … very high results from all the city council people,” Mayor Jim Goldsworthy said before the vote to amend Sullivan’s employment contract with the city.
According to Sullivan’s 2018 contract, his base salary was $159,940.
Sullivan said he is excited about his increase in pay.
“I hope that I’ve just done a good enough job to prove myself through the years,” Sullivan said. “It seems council is happy with what I’ve done and I’m excited that I’ve been able to provide this service for them and this community. This is my home.”
According to Sullivan’s contract, additional benefits include a car allowance of $667 per month, a cellphone, a computer with email access for his home and a deferred compensation package of not less than $18,500 per year.
Sullivan said he has been with the city for 12 years.
“Really it’s about being home and being able to make a difference in the community,” he said.
This year, city employees can earn 2%, 4% or 6% merit raises depending on performance, according to information provided to council members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.