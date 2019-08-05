Gainesville city council members are set to consider proposing to lower the city’s property tax rate.
A proposed 2019-2020 tax rate of 70 cents per $100 of assessed property value is expected to be discussed at the council’s next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, according to the agenda packet for the meeting.
In 2018, the council set the current rate at 72 cents per $100 of assessed value, according to archived Register reports. While that was lower than the previous year’s rate, it was projected to bring in more revenue due to increasing property values, so public hearings were required last year.
At Tuesday’s meeting, council members will also schedule public hearings as required for both the tax rate and the city budget, according to the meeting agenda notice.
Also, before the council's next regular meeting on Aug. 20, council members will have a workshop with Kimley-Horn and Associates LLC to discuss impact fees. The workshop will take place at 5:30 p.m.
Both meetings will be in council chambers in the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.
