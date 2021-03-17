An entrepreneurial Gainesville family is aiming to establish several short-term rentals in town. On Tuesday, city council voted to amend the city zoning ordinance to pave the way for them.
Dharla Wall of Wall Property Group LLC said the family-owned business is almost ready to open its first short-term rental home in city limits. Speaking during a public hearing Tuesday, March 16, she asked Gainesville City Council to amend the city's zoning ordinance to allow short-term rental properties to be rented more often.
The existing ordinance stipulated short-term rentals could not be rented out more than 180 days in a year.
“We want to bring people in to our town which we're really proud of,” Wall told council members. “...People in Dallas are looking for somewhere to go just to get away for a couple days, two or three days, and bring their families.”
However, “for it to be profitable for us to do short-term rentals, we really need to be able to rent the property for more than 180 days per year... that really cuts into your profitability," she explained.
The existing ordinance was the city's first go at permitting short-term rentals like those advertised through Airbnb, Community Development Director Calvin Manuel explained, and at the time larger cities were having issues with “people having crazy parties” in them. The 180-day annual cap on short-term rental use was meant to head off that kind of issue.
Since the ordinance's passage, though, those issues haven't materialized. “I didn't find one [short-term rental] property where there was any code enforcement issues or any complaints,” he told council members.
Council members voted unanimously 6-0 to amend the ordinance, removing the 180-day cap. Mayor Pro Tem Tommy Moore was absent and Ward 3 council member Michael Hill participated via telephone.
Three short-term rentals are registered in the city, Manuel told the Register, not including local bed-and-breakfasts.
Short-term rentals are subject to the same 7% hotel occupancy tax as hotel rooms, City Manager Barry Sullivan said. Revenues from that tax must be spent on promoting tourism, per state law.
Wall Property Group plans to make its first short-term rental available as soon as the special use permit and certificate of occupancy are issued, likely within about two months. Another couple properties are in the works, Wall said, and eventually they'll likely be operating four to five short-term rental properties.
“We want to see how things go,” Wall told the Register. “If the market would sustain it we would definitely do more than that, but that is our initial goal, is to have four to five.”
The property group, which she runs with her husband and daughter-in-law, is targeting three-bedroom, two-bath brick residences that need fixing up and remodeling them. They'll eventually get into traditional rentals, too, she said — “there's a real need for that in Gainesville.”
