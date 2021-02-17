UPDATE 3:56 p.m.:
The city has extended its request through 5:30 p.m.
UPDATE 2:06 p.m.:
The city is asking residents not to drip water from their faucets if at all possible.
"For the next 2 hours only, please stop dripping faucets and catching water," information from the city's emergency management team states. "Although this is very little water, we need to conserve every bit possible to prevent a boil water notice."
ORIGINAL:
The following notice was issued by the city of Gainesville:
NO WATER USAGE UNTIL 3:30 PM:
The City of Gainesville is urging ALL residents and non food related businesses to not use ANY water for the next 2 hours, through 3:30 PM today, February 17th, 2021.
We have plenty of water and we are bringing on new wells that were frozen and now thawing out. This time will allow the volume to increase in the towers which will help to AVOID a boil water notice.
Please do NOT draw up water for future consumption. If everyone will cooperate, we will have the best chance to AVOID a boil water notice.
We will update residents by 3:30 PM.
*City of Gainesville Emergency Management
