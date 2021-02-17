The following notice was issued by the city of Gainesville's emergency management team shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17:
NO WATER USAGE EXTENDED UNTIL 5:30 PM
Great job to the citizens for conserving water. The system is currently at 30 psi. Usually, the system runs between 60-80 psi.
We are gaining ground and filling the tanks as quickly as possible but we are extending the request to not use water for another 2 hour period. Water is increasing in the water towers and the plan is working.
We should be able to return to dripping faucets within 2 hours when the temperatures drop more after dark.
The next 24 hours will be critical for our water supply system.
Again, if everyone will cooperate, we will have the best chance to AVOID a boil water notice.
We will update residents by 5:30 PM
