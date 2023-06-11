Gainesville PD awards
The City of Gainesville recently held its annual employee luncheon.

Employees are awarded service pins for the number of years they have served the citizens of Gainesville in five-year increments. The police department had seven employees receive a service pin with a combined total of 115 years of service.

Honorees included:

𝟑𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞

Communications Supervisor Belva McClinton

𝟑𝟎 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞

Chief Kevin Phillips

𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞

Building Services Technician Steve Sprouse

𝟏𝟎 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞

Sergeant Klayton Cantrell

Officer Michael Warren

Communications Operator Janet Simpson

𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞

Investigator Shane Greer

