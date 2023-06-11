The City of Gainesville recently held its annual employee luncheon.
Employees are awarded service pins for the number of years they have served the citizens of Gainesville in five-year increments. The police department had seven employees receive a service pin with a combined total of 115 years of service.
Honorees included:
𝟑𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞
Communications Supervisor Belva McClinton
𝟑𝟎 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞
Chief Kevin Phillips
𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞
Building Services Technician Steve Sprouse
𝟏𝟎 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞
Sergeant Klayton Cantrell
Officer Michael Warren
Communications Operator Janet Simpson
𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞
Investigator Shane Greer
