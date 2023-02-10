Gainesville voters will decide the fate of the city’s Centennial Park this spring.
Citizens will vote May 6 on if the park — located behind the Tom Thumb supermarket at the northeast corner of Gribble and Clements Street — will be sold.
“The public might notice this being similar to the election we took a couple of years ago, where we voted to abandon the same park and build a fire station up on that same location,” said City Manager Barry Sullivan. “There might be a better opportunity for the city and better response times if we would move that fire station to a different location.”
If the vote passes, the city of Gainesville will sell the park for economic development and the fire station will be built in a different location. “We’ve already sold the bonds; we already have worked on the engineering plans for the fire station,” said Sullivan. “So it’s just the question if we would like to sell that location and move that fire station.”
The mayor’s office and three council seats are also on the May 6 ballot. Candidates have until Feb. 17 to sign up to run for the seats, which are held currently by Mayor Tommy Moore and council members Carolyn Hendricks, Brandon Eberhart and Ken Keeler.
Call City Hall at 940-6684500 for more information.
