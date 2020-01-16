City sees sales tax allocations dip 40%

Gainesville saw a more than 40% dip in sales tax allocations from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office this month.

The city was scheduled to receive $621,333— a 41.90% decrease compared to the $1,069,464 it received in January 2019, comptroller’s office data shows.

City Manager Barry Sullivan said the decline from last year was due to an audit collection of around $460,000 that was added to last year’s regular allocation.

“The sales tax allocation came in slightly above budget, which is a good thing,” Sullivan told the Register on Thursday, Jan. 16. “This is why it is important for local governments to budget on long-term trends and not let anomalies like last year’s audit impact their budgeting.”

Hegar sent cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $763.8 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 4% more than in January 2019, according to a news release from the comptroller’s office.

The allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.

