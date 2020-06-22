Police are advising residents to keep their cars and trucks locked after officers took reports of thefts from a number of vehicles this month.
The number of vehicle burglaries reported since June 1 has increased significantly, according to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department. Out of 10 cases reported June 1-16, seven involved vehicles that hadn’t been secured, information from police shows. Police believe more cases have probably gone unreported, too — “owners tend not to notify police if nothing is missing from their vehicles,” GPD indicated in the release.
Stolen items ranged from purses and wallets to keys and weapons. In one of the remaining three cases, a vehicle was stolen using keys obtained in an earlier burglary. That vehicle was recovered, police state.
GPD spokeswoman Belva McClinton didn’t have data readily available to indicate when the city last experienced a rash of vehicle burglaries. Authorities have identified some youth who may have been involved, she said, but investigation was ongoing to determine whether they actually were.
Police believe the vehicle burglaries are connected, McClinton said, “but that will have to be proved through a follow-up investigation.”
Authorities say drivers should hide valuables, lock their vehicles and take their keys with them when they park their cars. Residents who see anything suspicious are encouraged to contact police.
Investigations are ongoing into the following vehicle burglaries listed by police:
On June 1, a weapon and cash were stolen from an unsecured vehicle in the 1700 block of Aster Street.
On June 3, wallet and contents were stolen from an unsecured vehicle in the 200 block of Davis Street.
On June 10, a purse, wallet and contents were stolen from an unsecured vehicle in the 1500 block of East Tennie Street.
On June 14, three burglaries were reported. Awindow was shattered and a GPS unit was stolen from a vehicle at Fairfield Inn, 1300 N. I-35; a window was shattered and a weapon stolen from a vehicle at Hampton Inn, 4325 N. I-35; and a purse, contents and vehicle keys were stolen from an unsecured vehicle in the 500 block of Melody Lane.
On June 15, two burglaries were reported. A vehicle was stolen in the 500 block of Melody Lane and recovered using keys from an earlier burglary; and keys were stolen from an unsecured vehicle in the 1500 block of Natalie Drive.
Two burglaries were also reported June 16. Entry was made to two unsecured vehicles in the 3200 block of East Broadway Street, but nothing was taken; and a purse and contents were removed from an unsecured vehicle in the 400 block of Melody Lane.
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 940-668-7777 or through Facebook at facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
Register staff writer Megan Gray-Hatfield contributed to this report.
