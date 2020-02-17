City to host 1st council race in 11 years

For the first time in more than a decade, the city of Gainesville has a contested council race.
Reagan Lynch, 39, and Michael Hill, 61, are vying for Keith Clegg’s Ward 3 seat on city council.
Clegg did not seek reelection. Clegg was appointed to city council in 2012 and elected in 2013, according to the city’s website. He was reelected in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Both candidates are employed by the Gainesville Independent School District. Hill listed his occupation as a teacher at Gainesville High School, according to his candidate application. Lynch is a grant writer for the district.
Ward 3 covers the northeast portion of the city.
There were three spots on the city council that candidates had to apply for by the Friday, Feb. 14, deadline. Ward 5 councilman Tommy Moore and Ward 6 councilwoman Mary Jo Dollar’s seats were also up for election.
Only the incumbents applied for those two seats.
Moore was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2018. Dollar was appointed in 2013 and elected in 2014. She was reelected in 2016 and again in 2018, the city website states.
The last contested council election was in 2009, according to City Secretary Diana Alcala. It was a race for mayor between incumbent Michael Stockwell and Glenn Loch, she said.
Residents of Ward 2 still have time to apply for a place on the ballot. The Ward 2 seat, currently held by Brandon Eberhart, is a special election.
Candidate applications for his seat can be picked up and dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through the filing deadline of Monday, March 2, at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.
Hopefuls must be 18 or older, a United States citizen, a registered voter, a resident of the state of Texas for one year and a resident of Gainesville for six months. Applicants cannot be a convicted felon.
Candidates can’t hold any other office or employment under the city government, according to the city’s code of ordinances.
Residency within the ward is required, according to city officials.
The mayor and six council members formulate the operating policy of the city, and the city manager serves as the chief administrative officer, according to the city’s website.
Council seats are two-year terms and are unpaid positions. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the Municipal Building.
The May 2 election will cover nonpartisan positions at municipalities, school districts and special taxing districts. It takes place separately from the Republican and Democratic party primaries. Early voting starts Monday, April 20.
