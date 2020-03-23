Gainesville City Council will consider whether to extend its COVID-19 disaster declaration at a special called teleconference meeting set for Wednesday, March 25.
An agenda notice for the meeting states the council will also consider postponing the May 2 general election until Nov. 3 and will consider authorizing the city manager and mayor to adjust policy and payment procedures for city services to encourage payments off-site while the city grapples with the spread of the new coronavirus.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. via WebEx online meeting service. Members of the public are being asked to call a toll-free number or use the Cisco WebEx app to listen to and participate in the meeting if they choose to do so. The phone number is 844-531-0749 and the app is available at webex.com.
The teleconference meeting number (access code) is 969 406 247. The password for phone-in participants is 93982843, according to the agenda notice. App users will need to enter password YdYT2UH3sz5.
Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting must inform City Secretary Diana Alcala by noon Wednesday, March 25, by email to dalcala@cogtx.org or by phone at 940-668-4500.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s office last week suspended certain requirements in the Texas Open Meetings Act to allow governing bodies to host their meetings by teleconference as long as the public could still hear and participate.
