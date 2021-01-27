City residents will be asked this May whether they think the city should abandon a small city property that was once designated a park.
Gainesville City Council recently approved adding the question to the May 1 general election ballot of whether the city should abandon Sesquicentennial Park in order to build a fire station. The Jan. 19 vote was unanimous and all members were present.
The southern half of the block bounded by Clements, Broadway, Ritchey and Gribble streets was designated a city park in 2000, according to materials provided to council members. Gainesville Fire-Rescue Station No. 2 is located on the other half of the block, at 200 N. Clements St. Both are located in city ward 2.
The city's five-year plan includes rebuilding Fire Station No. 2 “just south of where it's located,” City Manager Barry Sullivan told council members. “This would allow us to use what was declared a park but was never developed as a park.”
Station No. 2 currently houses Engine No. 2 and Pump No. 2 as well as a captain, driver/engineer and a firefighter, GF-R spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger said.
Council members recalled that at one point a tennis court was located on the city park property. Sullivan said he believed that was before the city declared it a park.
Ward 3 Councilman Michael Hill said he saw no signage indicating the property was a city park.
Council also called for a May election for three council positions and the mayor's seat. Terms are up for Ward 1 Councilwoman Carolyn Hendricks, Ward 2 Councilman Brandon Eberhart, Ward 4 Councilman Ken Keeler and Mayor Jim Goldsworthy. Candidate applications are being accepted through Feb. 12. Council seats are two-year terms and are unpaid positions.
Early voting will take place April 19-27 at the Gainesville Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Extended voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, and Monday, April 26.
For city residents, voting on Election Day, Saturday, May 1, will be at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.