The city of Gainesville plans to carry out a smoke test survey this week through April 16 to help inspection crews find breaks and defects in the city’s sanitary sewer system, according to a post from the city’s social media page.
Testing was expected to begin March 22 and will continue through April 16 as weather permits, according to the city. It’ll take place mainly in areas along U.S. 82 east of Grand Avenue.
Smoke testing involves forcing smoke-filled air into the sewer system. A liquid smoke product is used during the process. At any break or defect in the sanitary sewer system, the smoke will rise from the ground, alerting inspection crews of an issue at that location.
Inspection crews will be going door to door notifying residents and business owners of the process and handing out contact information prior to the testing. Property owners are advised to pour a gallon of water into each floor drain prior to the testing.
While the testing is taking place, city of Gainesville Water/Wastewater Division crew members will identify breaks and defects in the sewer system where smoke escapes through them.
When the testing is complete, residents and business owners will be notified if any problems have been identified that need to be addressed.
If anyone in your home or business has respiratory problems and is immobile, you’re asked to call the city at 940-668-4540 prior to testing.
Smoke from the testing should not enter your home or business unless you have defective plumbing or dried-up drain traps. If smoke enters your home or business during the testing, there is good reason to assume that dangerous sewer gases may also be entering your home or business, according to the city. You should evacuate immediately and notify our work crews.
If you are not home during the testing and discover smoke when you return, call the city at 940-668-4540.
The smoke used during the testing that you see coming from the vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is nontoxic, non-staining, has no odor, is white and creates no fire hazard.
However, if smoke enters your home or business, it could indicate harmful sewer gases are also entering through a plumbing defect. Any elderly or disabled person should not be left unattended during the testing process, according to the city. Pets should also be monitored during the testing.
Sewer service will not be interrupted during the testing.
For more information about the smoke testing process, call the city at 940-668-4540.
