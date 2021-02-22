The city of Gainesville water system improved significantly late last week and reached normal operating status on Sunday, Feb. 21.
As of Friday, Feb. 19, the water system was at 50 PSI with 70% water capacity in the storage tanks, the Register previously reported. Normal levels are usually 60-80 PSI.
The city announced Sunday that the system had “returned to total normal operation,” with full towers and normal pressure in the pipes, so the well pumps no longer have to pump continuously. New water main breaks and leaks on private property had "dramatically slowed," too.
The city's emergency management team expressed thanks to residents “for working together over the past few days to get us through this storm.”
