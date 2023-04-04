The Gainesville City Council meets Tuesday to discuss an expansion to the civic center.
The council will vote on an agreement with Piazza Construction for an addition to the Gainesville Civic Center. City Manager Barry Sullivan told the Register that the addition will expand the Civic Center to the east and south, adding a new kitchen, restrooms and storage.
The property at 1120 S. Grand Ave., next to Colt’s Mini Storage, could be rezoned from a Single-Family Zoning District to a Restricted Commercial District. A public hearing will be held at the meeting, with action to follow.
Other items include approving the sale of alcohol at Summer Sounds and at the Medal of Honor Banquet, authorizing the purchase of a truck for the public works department and more details on tax incentives for Tractor Bob’s redevelopment of the Liberty Pointeoutlet mall on the city’s northside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.