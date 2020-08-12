Cleared for takeoff: City council approves $4.6 million airport project

A $4.6 million improvement project at Gainesville Municipal Airport has gotten clearance for takeoff.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, members of the Gainesville City Council unanimously agreed to allow City Manager Barry Sullivan to execute a design and construction agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to include reconstructing the airport’s main runway. All members of the council were present.
“The runway currently is in deteriorating condition,” Gainesville Municipal Airport Director David “Dave” Vinton said. “Nothing has been done to the south 4,000 feet of the runway for probably 20 years now … anything major. ”
He mentioned that the runway is starting to have water come up through the bottom of the asphalt which is causing cracks and chipping, making for “a very, very, rough ride.”
In addition to the work on the main runway, the project would also fix the cracks and add a thin layer of asphalt to the adjoining taxiways, Vinton told council members.
He said the first $250,000 of the $4.6 million project is for engineering. The city was responsible for 10% or $25,000 of the engineering cost. However, that was “waived through an act of Congress,” Vinton said.
The remaining balance of $4.3 million is for the construction, he said. The city does have to match 10% of that, Vinton said, while adding that the project is 90% funded by the $4,165,000 grant through TxDOT.
The city’s total out-of-pocket cost is $435,000, Sullivan said. According to information provided to council members, $201,000 of the city’s portion will be paid for from the airport’s capital fund and $234,000 will come from the assigned fund. The airport will repay the city all monies used from the assigned fund.
The city will pay its portion around this time next year, Sullivan said Wednesday, Aug. 12.
“Between now and then, engineers will design the improvements,” Sullivan said. “TxDOT will have to approve the design and let the bid in October or November.”
He said planning for projects such as the one at the airport take a lot of time and will “have to get approval at the state level during several stages.”
Construction is estimated to begin in January 2022.
