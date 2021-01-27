Members of the Cooke County Ministerial Alliance recently celebrated VISTO's new location in a blessing ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Volunteer In Service to Others — the emergency assistance and food bank of Cooke County — moved into its new facility at 1305 N. Culberson St. in fall 2020 after building a new food pantry warehouse on site next to the former Mission United Methodist Church.
VISTO served over 30% more clients in 2020 than 2019, attributed to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Giving to the ministry also increased, though its Backpack Buddy program is in need of funding, according to a press release
VISTO was formed in November 1988 from the merger of two previous organizations, the Voluntary Action Center and Crisis, Assistance, Referral and Education. VAC originated as a placement center for volunteers, and CARE was set up and funded by the Cooke County Ministerial Alliance to help people in immediate need of food, housing, utility assistance and prescriptions. Until that point, churches were handling crisis situations independently. The CARE office helped to consolidate services and formulate a paper trail in order to track the services needed.
VISTO receives funding from United Way, local churches, private donations, Salvation Army funds and partnerships with other organizations, the release stated. Services include the emergency food bank, Backpack Buddy program, financial assistance in the form of rent, prescription/medical assistance, transportation assistance, and information and referral services to Cooke County residents. Its crisis services are available to low-income families, single parents, disabled persons, the elderly on fixed incomes and transients. The pantry and information/referral services are available to all residents of Cooke County.
Past VISTO directors have been Trina Milloway, Susan Metzler, Kelley Harrison, Laurie Sawyer, Joanna Ring and Michelle Baldwin. Bekki Jones is the current executive director. A formal open house and garden dedication will be scheduled at a later date, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.