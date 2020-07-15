Things went smoothly for the Democratic and Republican party joint primary runoff election, Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said Wednesday, July 15.
“I’m very proud of all the voters who used ExpressVote,” Harrison said.
She said of the 3,422 ballots cast, 2,624 voters used the ExpressVote electronic ballot-marking machines which, she says, creates a “perfect ballot.”
“We only had to resolve four ballots last night [July 14],” Harrison said.
Typically, an estimated 200 ballots have to be resolved in a big election, she said. Resolving ballots is time-consuming because each ballot has to be inspected and signed off by a three-member resolution board, according to the county clerk.
Harrison said not having to resolve as many ballots helped tally the votes faster. All votes were counted by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, she said.
“That’s probably the quickest we’ve ever been done,” Harrison said.
A total of 13.03% of the county’s voters participated in the joint runoff election, counting both early voting and ballots cast on Election Day, according to information from Harrison. There are 26,267 people registered to vote in Cooke County.
The Republicans had two races to vote on during the runoffs.
Ronny Jackson faced off against Josh Winegarner for U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry’s seat. In Cooke County, Jackson received 1,649 votes versus Winegarner’s 1,353, according to preliminary election results released Tuesday evening.
U.S. House District 13 spans the Texas Panhandle and rural parts of North Texas as far east as the Cooke-Grayson county line.
The other position on the Republican Party ballot was for the 2nd Court of Appeals District 7 seat. Unofficial results in Cooke County showed Brian Walker in the lead with 1,772 votes and his opponent Elizabeth Beach with 954 votes.
Voters had three races to weigh in on for the Democratic Party primary runoffs.
Mary (MJ) Hegar had 244 votes compared to Royce West’s 162 in Cooke County for the U.S. Senate race.
The U.S. House District 13 position had a runoff on the Democratic side, as well. Gus Trujillo led the way in the race for the party’s nomination for the November election, with 249 votes compared to Greg Sagan’s 142, according to vote tallies in Cooke County.
For railroad commissioner, Chrysta Castaneda had 277 votes from Cooke County residents compared to Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo’s 113.
All votes are unofficial until canvassed.
Canvassing for the Republican Party’s runoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the GOP Headquarters, suite 304 at 701 E. California St., according to Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara.
As of press time, the Democratic Party had not set a time for canvassing their votes.
