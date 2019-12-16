The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid officials have extended the deadline to enroll in health insurance via the federal healthcare.gov insurance marketplace, an announcement on the marketplace website reads.
The new deadline of 2 a.m. Central time Wednesday, Dec. 18, was set “in an abundance of caution, to accommodate consumers who attempted to enroll in coverage during the final hours of Open Enrollment but who may have experienced issues,” a Dec. 16 statement attributed only to a “CMS Spokesperson” indicated. “This additional time will give consumers the opportunity to come back and complete their enrollment for January 1 coverage.”
Just before 5 p.m. Monday, the federal marketplace homepage still showed a message that “2020 Open Enrollment is over.” The extended enrollment period was to begin at 2 p.m. Central time, according to the statement.
The Hill political news outlet reported “widespread glitches” had plagued the signup website, which advocacy organizations argued prevented people from signing up for insurance before the original deadline on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Some who called in to the federal marketplace’s call center “were asked to leave their name,” according to the statement. “Those consumers who have already left their contact information at the call center do not need to come back and apply during this extension because a call center representative will follow up with them later this week.”
More than 538,000 Texans had enrolled in health insurance for 2020 so far through the federal marketplace, data provided by Get America Covered show. That’s on track compared to last year.
