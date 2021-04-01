The Gainesville Daily Register’s parent company announced this week the newspaper had received one of the company’s annual awards.
CNHI LLC recognized the Register for the best breaking news in division III of the 2020 Best of CNHI editorial contest, out of 46 of the company’s newspapers eligible for the category. The award honored the Register’s coverage of the events surrounding the death of 16-week-old Lyrik Aliyana Brown which shook the community in summer 2020.
The infant was the subject of a June 9 Amber Alert and was still strapped into her car seat when she was found later that day in the rear of a Volkswagen Jetta that was submerged in the Red River. Her father, Jeremy Brown, remains in the Cooke County Jail on a third-degree felony assault charge and a capital murder charge in connection with her death.
“Our team works hard to bring you quality journalism with local news about your community and surrounding areas,” Publisher Lisa Chappell said. “Breaking news is something only the Register provides to Gainesville and Cooke County. I am proud of our team for making sure you know the news as it is unfolding on our website and through social media.”
Division III, the company’s largest awards division, represents the smallest community newspapers. Another 57 newspapers were eligible in divisions I and II.
