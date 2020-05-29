Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison says she wants people to apply for a ballot by mail for the upcoming runoffs for the Democratic and Republican party primaries.
“I would like to encourage voters to use the mail-in option if they’re over 65 or disabled,” Harrison said Friday, May 29. “I feel like that will help keep the crowds down if more people would vote by mail.”
Those interested can apply for a ballot by mail by visiting https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/forms/5-15f.pdf to complete and print out the form. The form must be sent to Harrison at 101 South Dixon St., Room 108, Gainesville, TX 76240 by July 2.
“You still have plenty time,” Harrison said of the deadline.
The joint primary runoff election is July 14. Early voting begins June 29 after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation earlier this month permitting additional days of early voting to allow for disinfecting and social distancing measures because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Harrison said Friday morning that people cannot vote by mail if they are only worried about catching the coronavirus.
“If they’re young and have no physical illness or sickness they cannot vote by mail,” Harrison said.
According to information provided by Harrison from Attorney General Ken Paxton, “fear of contracting COVID-19 unaccompanied by a qualifying illness or physical condition does not constitute a disability under the Texas Election Code for purposes of receiving a ballot by mail.” COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Mail-in ballot access has been under scrutiny amid the pandemic.
Currently, people can vote by mail if they are either 65 or older, disabled, will be out of the county during the election or confined in jail awaiting judgment.
On Wednesday, in the most recent of several legal rulings about mail-in ballots, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that lack of immunity to the virus wasn’t a sufficient reason for requesting to vote by mail.
Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said he can certainly understand the reason why mail-in ballots seem very attractive right now, but he thinks everyone needs to slow down and not rush big changes in a “very short” time.
“This is a big change for local election officers and can heavily increase the workload on them as well as the signature verification committees,” McNamara said. “If not done correctly, this could open our elections up to errors and fraud.”
He expressed that if people can “safely go to big retail stores in such large numbers” then he thinks that everyone can safely vote — especially with early voting extended.
“I want people to be able to vote safely, but I also want to make sure that our elections are accurate, secure and without a hint or suggestion of fraud,” McNamara said.
Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus said he was “heartened” by a previous ruling and statements that were made last week by U.S. District Judge Fred Biery.
Biery ordered that fear of contracting the virus be considered a disability under Texas’s mail-in ballot law. Voters, he wrote, should “have the option to choose voting by letter carrier versus voting with disease carriers,”
The Washington Post reported.
“COVID-19 is a serious and alarming occurrence, even though many people are downplaying it,” Angus said, alluding to the number of cases reported nationwide.
As of press time Friday, there were 1,735,971 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 102,323 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 60,439 reported cases and 1,613 deaths.
As of noon Friday, there were two active cases of the coronavirus in Cooke County, information from the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center shows. Fifteen county residents have recovered from the coronavirus and there have been no fatalities recorded among Cooke County residents, the JIC reported.
According to the JIC, 999 county residents have been tested for the virus. Of those, 668 are negative and 314 are pending results.
County statistics include residents of Cooke County only.
“... I think the judge made a good ruling that it’s reasonable for people to be in fear of disease or medical harm by voting in person,” Angus said. “We saw this happen in the Wisconsin primary when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against everyone being allowed to vote by mail and a significant number of voters contracted the virus.”
Angus said the judge noted that the state’s evidence was not sufficient to show any proof of a demonstrable problem with fraud in any states that already allow people to vote by mail.
“I’m aware of the scrutiny our election administrator, Pam Harrison, gives every absentee mail ballot and I’m confident in her ability to oversee increased vote by mail,” he said.
Harrison said Friday that she has mailed out 212 ballots so far.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. The CDC also claims eight out of 10 coronavirus deaths reported in the U.S. have been in adults 65 years old and older.
Based on GDR analysis of voter data provided by Harrison, voters in the 2018 Republican Party runoff ranged from 18 to 96 years of age.
Out of 1,266 voters, 776 of them, or 61%, were at least 60 years old on the day of the 2018 runoff election. Just 80 ballots out of the 1,266 were cast absentee, 377 were cast early and 809 were cast on the day of.
That same data provided by Harrison showed voters in the 2018 Democratic Primary runoff ranged from 23 to 93. Out of 156 voters, 125 of them, or 80%, were at least 60 years old on the day of the 2018 runoff election. Thirty-one of the 156 ballots were cast absentee. Thirty-two were cast early and 93 were cast on the day of.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 26,226 registered voters in Cooke County, according to Brandy Carr, the county’s voter registrar.
Editor Sarah Einselen contributed to this report.
