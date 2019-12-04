Grayson College announced it’s expanding its free high school equivalency and English language classes in Cooke County with grant funding from the Texas Workforce Commission.
Denison-based Grayson College Adult Education and Literacy is adding two new adult classes in Gainesville, the college announced in a press release. High School Equivalency classes will be 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Classes in English as a second language will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
All classes meet in the Workforce Solutions Texoma office, suite 200 at 1311 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville.
“By promoting adult education classes in partnership with Gainesville ISD, we now have enough students to expand the classes offered, and that just means better things for the entire community,” Ashley Trevino, director of the adult education program, said in the release.
Gainesville Independent School District hosted an informational session in October about the classes.
Grayson College was awarded $579,760 in TWC grant funding in 2019 to offer classes in the Texoma Workforce Development Board area, a college spokeswoman said. The area covers Cooke and Grayson counties and half of Fannin County.
“Grant funds are awarded per year and include performance-based funds — meet the performance requirements and more funding is awarded,” said Marlene Phillips, director of advising and outreach for the Center for Workplace Learning at Grayson College.
About 28,000 residents of Cooke, Grayson and Fannin counties qualify for adult education services based on low literacy levels, lack of a high school credential or limited English proficiency, according to a Texas Workforce Investment Council report published in 2018 and quoted in the release.
Workers with a high school diploma earn $8,000 more per year, on average, and have better health, live longer and show less criminal behavior, the college indicated, citing reports from the Alliance for Excellent Education.
“We are proud to partner with Grayson College to offer these classes in our new Gainesville Workforce Center,” Workforce Solutions Texoma Executive Director Janie Bates said in the release. “Workforce Solutions Texoma’s goal is to remove barriers to employment, and these classes offer opportunities to do just that. Students who earn the GED may be eligible for other job-related services that help them climb the career ladder.”
The adult education classes are free and can accommodate up to 12 students per class. Registration for the classes is ongoing by calling 903-463-8784. Spanish, French, Portuguese and Chinese speakers will be available to help callers, Phillips said.
More information is also available by emailing ael@grayson.edu.
