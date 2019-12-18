Commencing grad life: NCTC honors fall 2019 college graduates

North Central Texas College hosted two commencement ceremonies Dec. 13 at the Gainesville campus to honor fall 2019 graduates across its six-campus system.
In an afternoon ceremony, graduates of health sciences and cosmetology programs received their degrees. Later that evening, a ceremony took place for graduates of career and technical education programs and graduates of arts and sciences programs.
More than 337 students applied for graduation at NCTC this fall and 165 participated in the graduation ceremonies, a press release from the college indicated.
Enrollment for the semester totaled 9,844, college spokeswoman Elizabeth Abu said.
Eleven students graduated summa cum laude with a cumulative grade point average of 4.0. They included Katie Lynn Karin, Vahram Jake Der-Galustanian, Shannon Avalon Stacy, Colleen Khatemi, Grace Caroline Martin, Shelby Taylor Powell, Ana Rizvi, Ashley Ann Sanchez, Kira Renee Simmons, Zachary Keith Sumlin and Grace Foust.
Ten other students graduated magna cum laude with a GPA of 3.90-3.99. They included Rachel Cynthia Nidenberg, Alisha Renee Perrier, Aneesa Sameja, Garion Michael Washam, Chukwuna Okonkwo, Robert William Roth, Rachel Lauren Meador, Stephanie Lynn Garner, Kimberly Annette Wentrcek and Isabelle Angela Christian.
Provost Andrew Fisher presented the certification of graduates for the class of 2019, and Chancellor Brent Wallace conferred the degrees.
NCTC student Daniel Maynard passed away this semester, just shy of completing his Associate of Arts degree. The degree was awarded to him posthumously and Wallace presented his family with his diploma at the evening ceremony.
2019 NCTC Faculty of the Year recipient Kenny Smith delivered the keynote message to the graduates.
The college choir led by Shane Studdard sang the National Anthem at the ceremonies and NCTC student Payton Pratt provided an invocation.
