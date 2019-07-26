Commercial investment in Gainesville this year has already exceeded 2018 investment, according to figures provided by the city’s community development department.
Calvin Manuel, community development director, said 23 new commercial permits with an estimated value of $12,110,267 had been issued by June 30, the end of Gainesville’s third fiscal quarter. Fiscal year 2018 had 16 new commercial permits issued for an estimated value of $9,388,100 for the entire year. The city’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
Manuel has been in his job for three months. He said that “…growth continues to be steady and I see no issues with the economy.”
New commercial growth included the recently opened Chick-fil-a at U.S. 82 and I-35, Manuel said, with even more expansion in that area.
“There is a retail center across from Quik-Trip that is going on, and it has already signed some tenants,” he said.
Manuel added he’s also seen growth in commercial remodeling permits being issued, including one for the Walmart Supercenter.
Residential growth this fiscal year may exceed 2018, as well. By the end of June 30, the city had issued 52 new residential construction permits, compared to 54 for the entire 2018 fiscal year, according to the city’s figures.
“Two residential subdivisions are going at this time, Vintage Square and Black Hill Farms,” Manuel explained. “And, Vintage Square is nearly built out.”
Manuel said Black Hill Farms Phase II has begun. That includes the construction of its townhouse designs. He said the average residential permit sizes he has seen in Gainesville are 1,400 to 1,800 square feet of living space.
All other types of permits have already exceeded 2018 by the end of June. Year to date, the city has issued 36 commercial remodel and 155 residential remodel permits. For fiscal year 2018, 25 commercial and 102 residential remodeling permits had been issued.
Manuel said that the city’s new permitting fee structure that was mandated by the state has not appeared to impact development.
