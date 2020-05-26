Commercial contention: City council approves rezone on 1st reading

A request to rezone a home at 1305 E. California St. recently brought some contention to city council.
Last week, members of the Gainesville City Council heard from the owner of the property and neighbors in light of an item on the council’s agenda to rezone the single-story 1950s-era home from Single-Family Two District (MF-1) to General Commercial (C-2).
Steve Gordon, former Ward 2 council member, protested the zoning change during a public hearing May 19 on the topic.
Gordon said about 12 years ago, the city wanted “major zone changes” on California Street east of Clements Street.
“Following our negative comments, the city ruled no zone changes,” Gordon said.
The property in question is at the corner of California and Clements streets in the ward Gordon formerly represented.
Gordon, who lives in the 1400 block of East California Street, described to council a former business property, now the home of Starnes Orthodontics, next to the 1305 E. California St. property.
“A few years ago, this was the site of an abandoned, old home,” Gordon said. “It was later sold to a gentleman who used the facility as an automotive repair shop. They were a wild and crazy group who drove code enforcement and the neighbors crazy.”
Gordon said the repair shop went broke and the owners lost the building.
“It sat for a while until Dr. Starnes bought the site,” he said.
Other area businesses include a service station and Tom Thumb supermarket.
Directly across the street is The Lancaster Manor Bed & Breakfast which was built in 1889, according to owner Connie Lancaster. She, too, protested the rezoning.
“We have no problem with an accountant office moving in,” Lancaster said. “Our fears are, what happens when the accountant office moves out?”
Damian Krahl, with Schumacher & Krahl PC, said the firm wants to relocate its business to the California Street location. Currently, the accounting office is at 1105 Olive St.
He said his office has been at the Olive Street location since 1993.
“We are completely out of room,” Krahl said of the need to move.
Including himself, there are five employees at the accounting firm, Krahl said, while adding his son is planning on joining the staff.
Krahl said the real estate agent explained that the home had been on the market for “several years” and was hard to sell as a residence because of the commercial area around it.
“It’s actually suited very well for a business, for our business anyway,” Krahl said.
He said the front would look like a home. Parking, Krahl said, would be in the back.
“We thought it would be a perfect location,” Krahl said.
He was told the property was zoned residential and not commercial.
Krahl said a representative with the city expressed there would be no problem making it commercial.
“We closed on the property March 23,” he said while adding the rezoning request was turned in on April 9.
Last month, the Planning and Zoning Commission met and recommended against the approval of the zone change because of what may become of the property should the accounting firm go out of business or move, according to Krahl.
Krahl missed the meeting, he said.
“In our opinion it’s a pretty ideal commercial area,” Krahl said. “ … I believe we purchased the property in good faith hoping that the city would help us with the zoning.”
Community Development Director Calvin Manuel told members of the city council that there were “no legal objections to the zone change.”
He said if the property was rezoned to commercial, a screening fence would have to be placed on the rear and east side of the property adjacent to the single-family housing.
Auto repair shops could be allowed at the property in the future should council approve the rezoning request, Manuel said.
“A lot of the uses that we see along Grand Avenue you could possibly have that developed at that property,” he said.
Councilman Ken Keeler made a motion to deny the rezoning request. It failed for a lack of second.
A second motion was made by Councilman Keith Clegg to pass the first reading of the ordinance. Councilman Tommy Moore seconded the motion and the first reading passed 4-2-1.
City Secretary Diana Alcala said Keeler and Mayor Jim Goldsworthy both voted against the first reading.
Ward 2 Councilman Brandon Eberhart abstained because he lives on California Street, she said.
Alcala said the item will be placed on the June 2 agenda for additional discussion.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said council can pass the first reading and still ultimately not pass the ordinance.
