Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court recently decided to rebid the county’s fuel supply services.
The decision comes at the heels of a previous meeting when commissioners agreed it was time to reevaluate the county’s bid requirements for gasoline and diesel fuel. At that time, all fuel bids were rejected.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said he spent some time in the “past couple of weeks” looking at how other counties bid for fuel.
He said he came up with three options. The first option, which Brinkley said is similar to what the county was already doing, was to award the contract to the bid with the lowest total markup.
The second option, according to a handout Brinkley gave members of the court, was to award to the bidder who submitted the lowest and best offer.
The third option had the county awarding the contract to the bidder who submitted the lowest price based on the appropriate Oil Price Information Service daily report for Jan. 23, 2020, plus the vendor markup which includes the margin of profit and freight charge, according to the handout.
“This is what most of the counties I found did,” Brinkley said.
The county is requesting a quote for bulk fuel purchases of regular unleaded gasoline, ethanol-free regular unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel, according to information provided to commissioners.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to go with option three Monday, Jan. 13, and go out for rebid for transparency.
Precinct 1 Cooke County Commissioner Gary Hollowell was absent.
Bids for gasoline and diesel fuel will be accepted until Thursday, Jan. 30, according to information provided to commissioners.
When awarded, the contract would be in effect March 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021.
