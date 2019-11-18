It’s official. Cooke County commissioners certified election results Friday that showed more than 4,200 ballots were counted after the polls closed Nov. 3.
Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison presented the ballot canvassing at a special meeting of the Cooke County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15. A total of 4,250 ballots were counted, including three provisional or late ballots, according to material Harrison provided commissioners.
That was eight more than the number of people who voted, Harrison said. She added it’s possible a few voters picked up two ballots instead of one.
“Normally it’s around four or five. Actually for this small of an election it’s the biggest number I’ve ever had,” Harrison said.
It was also an abnormally large off-year election, seeing three times the turnout the county had in 2017.
“This is starting to get close to what you have in a primary,” Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley observed of the 16.5% turnout. Material provided to commissioners showed 25,716 Cooke County residents were registered to vote.
Ten state constitutional amendments, one Woodbine water utility proposition and three races for seats on the newly forming Woodbine Special Utility District board were on the ballot.
Harrison noted that the ballots and voter tallies matched up for the four precinct voting locations using the county’s new electronic ballot marking devices that were introduced during early voting this year. Voters there could ask for a traditional paper ballot instead, though in a few cases there was a wait time while additional traditional ballots were delivered to the precinct.
Two voters at locations with the new devices left without completing their ballot, Harrison said, which was reflected in the totals. All told, 1,420 voters used those Election Day polling places, according to information Harrison provided to commissioners.
Harrison and commissioners agreed that making both the traditional and new options available on Election Day while encouraging use of the new ballot marking devices during early voting, when election workers weren’t as busy, made sense. Brinkley suggested that arrangement be continued during the March 2020 primary election as well.
Members of the court unanimously agreed to approve the canvassing of the votes and certify the election results. The votes are not official until canvassed.
Commissioners John and Leon Klement were absent.
