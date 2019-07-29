Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court have agreed on a proposed tax rate for the upcoming year.
During a specially called meeting in the Cooke County Courthouse on Friday, July 26, all five members of the court unanimously decided that the proposed rate for 2020 would be the effective rate of 43 cents per $100 assessed property value.
The effective rate is the tax rate needed to bring in the same tax revenue as the previous year.
“We can always go below what we set today [Friday, July 26] but we can’t go above,” Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley told members of the court.
Doug Smithson, chief appraiser with the Cooke County Appraisal District, said the county lost about $150 million in assessed value from Schlumberger Technology Corp., an oil field service company.
About seven years ago the city of Gainesville and the county entered into a 50% abatement agreement with the company on their mobile equipment as long as there was “at least $100 million worth of equipment here,” Brinkley said during a follow-up interview with the Register on Monday, July 29.
“The equipment is mobile so therefore it can be taxed pretty much anywhere,” he said via email. “It has really been a good agreement for the city and the county; however, this year they had significantly less than $100 million in value. [That] didn’t let our effective rate fall by as much as it would have if they had the same as last year.”
Last year, Schlumberger property was evaluated at $194 million and was taxed on $97 million of that value, according to information provided by Brinkley.
Smithson said he doesn’t see the market slowing down.
Brinkley said the county added $100 million in new assessed value.
The new values include about $37 million in single family residences, $3.8 million in multifamily residences, $21.5 in commercial property, $27 million in rural housing and $2.5 in manufactured homes, Smithson said.
The tax rate wasn’t agreed upon without a bit of discussion.
Precinct 3 Commissioner John Klement said taxpayers wouldn’t be quite as upset with the effective rate if they knew that the money the county has been accumulating is actually being used.
“We gotta move forward, we gotta get a project out there, we gotta show the public we are actually doing something with their money,” John Klement said.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement said since he’s been on board, the county’s reserves have gone from $9 million to $20 million.
“How much is enough? It’s a question that we need to answer,” Leon Klement said.
Commissioners did not have to set any public hearings because that’s only required in cases when the the tax rate would rise above the effective rate.
Last year, the county tax rate of 44 cents per $100 of assessed value for maintenance and operations was adopted unanimously. The interest and sinking tax of just under 2 cents per $100 valuation was also adopted, for a total tax of 46 cents per $100 valuation, according to archived Register reports.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a final tax rate and budget during their meeting Monday, Aug. 26, county officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.