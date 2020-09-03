Cooke County commissioners are set to consider possible action regarding policy for county grounds and buildings at a specially called meeting Friday, Sept. 4, an agenda notice for the 10 a.m. meeting indicates.
First, members of the court are slated to go into closed session to discuss security measures and to consult with an attorney. Then they’re to consider the meeting’s action items, which also include discussing and possibly taking action on security devices.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream available for the public to view its meeting virtually. Video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/cookecountytexas1848, according to an agenda notice for Friday’s meeting.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
