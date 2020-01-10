The Cooke County Commissioners’ Court is set to consider approving specifications for a rebid of the county’s yearlong gasoline and diesel fuel contract at the court’s meeting Monday, Jan. 13.
Commissioners are also expected to discuss a new Child Protection Court serving Cooke, Grayson, Wise and Jack counties, according to an agenda notice for the meeting.
A closed session is on the agenda so commissioners may consult with an attorney.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners should arrive at least 15 minutes early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office on the first floor of the courthouse. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
