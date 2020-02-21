Cooke County commissioners are set to consider giving the go-ahead for a “Project Safe Neighborhoods” grant through the Criminal Justice Division of the Office of the Governor, according to the agenda for a Monday meeting of the commissioners’ court.
Project Safe Neighborhoods is a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutors using evidence-based and data-driven approaches to reduce violent crime, according to an archived press release from Sen. John Cornyn’s office.
Other matters to be considered at the meeting include possible approval of a final plat of Eagle’s Perch, a proposed subdivision in Precinct 4; this year’s Homeland Security Grant projects for Cooke County; and a proposed request from Butterfield Stage to change what its Cooke County Hotel-Motel Occupancy Tax funds are used for.
A closed session is on the agenda so commissioners may consult with an attorney.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners should arrive at least 15 minutes early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office on the first floor of the courthouse. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
