Cooke County commissioners are set to consider proposing a tax rate for fiscal year 2021 when they meet Monday, Aug. 10, an agenda notice for the 10 a.m. meeting indicates.
They’re expected to discuss a no-new-revenue total tax rate of 42 cents per $100 of assessed property value, “which is a little more than a penny less than last year,” Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said. The voter approval rate for the 2021 tax year would be 45 cents per $100 valuation, according to Brinkley.
The no-new-revenue rate was previously known as the effective rate — the tax rate needed to bring in the same tax revenue as the previous year. The voter approval rate was previously known as the rollback rate, or the cap on how much taxes could increase without voter approval.
The county’s total tax rate is a combination of the maintenance and operations tax rate and the interest and sinking tax rate.
In August 2019, commissioners approved the county’s M&O tax rate for the 2020 tax year of 42 cents per $100 assessed property value and the I&S rate of 2 cents, for a total tax rate of 43 cents per $100 valuation. (Rates may not add up due to rounding.)
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the county’s debt obligations.
Commissioners will also consider setting the dates for public hearings on the proposed tax rate, according to Monday's meeting agenda notice, and consider acting on the 2021 budget, too.
The proposed 2021 general fund budget is for $26.9 million, according to a draft provided Friday, July 24. Proposed precinct road and bridge fund budgets total $9.3 million.
In August 2019, members of the commissioners’ court agreed to adopt a general fund budget of $26 million for the current fiscal year, which began Oct. 1. The total budget, including road and bridge, interest and sinking and “all the smaller dedicated funds” was right at $40 million, County Judge Jason Brinkley told the Register at that time.
Among other agenda items, the commissioners’ court is slated to consider allowing early voting on Saturday for the Nov. 3 general election and other election matters.
A public hearing regarding a specific use permit for The Gardenia Venue at South Pecan Creek Trail and Ritchey Road in Precinct 2 is also on the agenda. Commissioners will consider approving the permit after the hearing.
Members of the court are slated to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, real estate, security measures and to consult with an attorney.
Commissioners will consider possible action on the county’s Public Health Emergency Declaration for COVID-19 after the closed session, the agenda indicates. Possible action on personnel matters and real estate is to be discussed after members reconvene into open session, too.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. Video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UChbCXfFMyGyRqh2vulL84bQ, according to an agenda notice for Monday’s meeting.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to 5 minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
