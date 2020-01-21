After 22 years, Laura Blanton is no longer an employee with Cooke County.
Blanton, who served as the county’s rural subdivision and septic department coordinator, was the topic of discussion during Tuesday’s specially called Cooke County Commissioners’ Court meeting.
After meeting for about 45 minutes in closed session to discuss personnel matters, members of the court reconvened with Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley announcing that the county is “evaluating” the county’s rural subdivision and septic coordinator position that he said was now vacant.
“She no longer works for Cooke County,” Brinkley said when the Register asked about Blanton after the meeting.
He would not say at the Jan. 21 meeting if she resigned, retired or was fired. Her last day with the county was Wednesday, Jan. 15, Brinkley said.
Members of the court will probably discuss interim contracts and possible salary changes related to the rural subdivision and septic coordinator position at the next commissioners’ court meeting, according to Brinkley.
Elizabeth Huchton, the county’s human resource director, said Blanton served as the rural subdivision and septic coordinator for “the majority” of her career.
The current salary for that position is $48,680, Huchton said.
Blanton also would not say why she was no longer with the county Tuesday morning.
“It was a great tenure,” Blanton said. “Loved the county and look forward to still helping with my endeavor of environmental service and serving the residents of Cooke County in any way I can.”
Blanton has already started her own Gainesville-based business, L&B Environmental Service, she said.
According to her new business website, www.lbenvironmentalservice.com, Blanton will be providing consulting services and septic inspections — similar to her role with the county.
